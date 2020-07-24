Centre Accepts West Bengal’s Request; No Flight To & From Kolkata On Lockdown Days

On Friday, The Civil Aviation Ministry accepted West Bengal government’s request of no flights to and from Kolkata airport during those days when the bi-weekly lockdown has been imposed. Earlier, the West Bengal government has decided to extend a temporary restriction on arriving flights to Kolkata Airport from six cities — Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur, and Ahmedabad — up to July 31.

All the incoming and outgoing flights at Kolkata airport for July 25 and July 29 are canceled considering these days are under lockdown. The state government has clamped renewed restrictions twice a week to bring the coronavirus situation under control. The state presently has 962 broad-based containment zones.

Government and private offices, commercial establishments, public and private transport, as well as activities other than those under emergency services will not function on the lockdown days.

In June, state chief secretary Rajiva Sinha wrote to the civil aviation secretary, PS Kharola, urging him to stop domestic flights from high prevalence places to Kolkata. "West Bengal is witnessing a steep rise in cases... Accordingly, I request you not to schedule any flight to Kolkata or Bagdogra from high prevalence places viz. Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai, Indore, Ahmedabad, and Surat for two weeks from July," Sinha said.

West Bengal's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 50,000-mark

Meanwhile, West Bengal's COVID-19 tally breached the 50,000-mark on Thursday with a record 2,436 new cases reported in 24 hours, as per the state health department.

The state's total number of cases was at 51,757 following the detection of fresh infections, it said. Thirty-four fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 1,225, said the bulletin issued by the department in the evening.

