West Bengal Steps Up Bid To Curb COVID As PM Modi Holds Key Meet, Gets CM Mamata's Letter

Amid a massive surge in COVID-19 cases in poll-bound West Bengal, the Chief Minister on Monday reached out to PM Narendra Modi for additional medicines and vaccines to keep the infection under control.

She has also directed all the top officials to make elaborate arrangements and implement various measures to keep a check on the rise in positive cases. Banerjee informed that the Chief Secretary of Bengal along with key officials will hold a press conference at 2 pm to discuss the details of the COVID-19 action plan.

With the massive surge in #COVID19 cases across India, GoWB is taking all necessary steps to protect its people. I've reached out the PM to help us with additional medicines and vaccines required. (1/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 19, 2021

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi chaired an important meeting on the COVID-19 related situation on Monday as India recorded a surge of 2,73,810 new cases, 1,619 deaths due to the virus. A similar review meeting was chaired by PM Modi on Saturday, during which stressed that there is no substitute for testing, tracking and treatment. He also asked the officials to make efforts to utilise the nation's full capacity, in vaccine production.

CM Mamata seeks PM's intervention

Earlier on Sunday, Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter to PM Modi seeking his intervention in the state’s battle against the virus. She sought an additional 5.4 crore vaccine doses to inoculate 2.7 crore citizens and also sought the Centre’s permission to freely vaccinate people of all age in the state.

The CM also highlighted the need for 6000 vials of Remdesivir and 1000 vials of Tocilizumab on a daily basis. She further sought the PM's intervention in ensuring that govt-run SAIL continues to supply adequate medical oxygen to the state's various hospitals.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal health ministry has formed a "Task Force on augmentation of COVID beds in private hospitals/nursing homes" with healthcare officials. The force will be led by Sanjay Bansal, IAS secretary in Health and Family Welfare Department. He will also be the State Nodal Officer.

West Bengal sees spike in COVID cases

The COVID-19 caseload of Bengal, where an eight-phase assembly election is underway, soared to 6,59,927 as the state registered its highest single-day spike of 8,419 fresh infections on Sunday, a health bulletin said. Twenty-eight fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 10,568, it said. The state now has 49,638 active cases, while 5,99,721 people have been cured of the disease so far.

The Ministry has also cancelled the leaves of all healthcare workers with immediate effect, and they have been asked to take full responsibility for the proper functioning of the hospital. The step has been taken in order to "intensify" the COVID-19 related activities. The health ministry has ordered district-level supervision and monitorisation of the operations. The roster for COVID-staff should be 8 hours instead of 12 hours, the Ministry has instructed.