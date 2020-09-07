'Is All Well' In West Bengal's BJP Unit ?

Amidst reports of internal turbulence in the Bengal unit of Bharatiya Janata Party, a war of words broke out between two very senior leaders of Bengal BJP on social media. Former Governor of Meghalaya, Tathagata Roy and Chandra Kumar Bose, former Vice President of the Bengal unit, fought it out within each other over the contribution of Sarat Bose in Bengal, on Twitter.

It all started when a Twitter user by the name of Badshah Roy paid his tribute to freedom fighter Sarat Bose. Roy wrote on Twitter, "Humble tribute Sarat Chandra Bose, a gallant statesman, enigmatic barrister and freedom fighter of #Bengal, on his birth anniversary."

The tweet did not seem to go well with the former Governor of Meghalaya, who is all set to re-enter the political grounds of Bengal. Taking on the tweet and the user, who had West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's photograph as his Twitter cover picture, Tathagata Roy wrote, "A very sad case. He fell prey to Jinnah’s design of trying to float an ‘United sovereign Bengal’ by aligning with Muslim Leaguers of Great Calcutta Killings of August 1946. The design was beaten by Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee. No wonder a Mamata Chamcha is paying tributes."

Tathagata Roy's slamming of the freedom fighter did not go well with his colleague and grand-nephew of Sarat Chandra Bose, Chandra Kumar Bose. "With due respect to him I can only feel sorry for him-he doesn't understand the history of Bengal and certainly not the contribution of Sarat Chandra Bose. He sees everything through the eyes of communalism," stated Chandra Kumar Bose.

Chandra Bose's statement was quickly ascertained by the veteran BJP leader and he replied, stating, "I am sorry to hurt your feelings about your grandfather,but truth must be told. Sarat Babu’s biggest mistake was not to form a coalition with Fazlul Haq in 1937. Haq begged him. His refusal pushed Haq into the lap of Muslim League and struck the death-knell of Bengali Hindus."

Sarat Chandra Bose was one of the most iconic freedom fighters in Bengal, who was the elder brother of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose. The fight over Bose's contribution to Indian independence, who holds a cult figure in Bengal, between two very senior BJP leaders also give rise to multiple theories of 'all is not well' amongst the BJP in Bengal.

