Western UP Will Witness Sharp Rise In Agriculture, Farmers Will Benefit: PM Modi At Jewar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the Noida International Airport at Jewar, stating that it will develop the tourism and agriculture sector in Uttar Pradesh. PM Modi also said that pilgrims will be able to easily travel to temples and shrines.

While addressing the inauguration event at Noida International Airport, PM Modi said, "Tourism of land-locked states like Uttar Pradesh will greatly benefit from the Noida International Airport. Now, pilgrims will be able to easily travel to temples and shrines in Uttar Pradesh. The agricultural potential of Western UP will witness a sharp rise and help the small farmers in exporting goods easily, efficiently and instantly." "Uttar Pradesh will now be known for its 'Uttam Suvidha and Nirantar Nivesh'," he added.

PM Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport in Gautam Buddha Nagar in Jewar. The airport which is the second international to come up in the Delhi NCR region will help in decongesting India's busiest airport, the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

On Wednesday, PM Modi took to Twitter and spoke about the project for which the foundation stone was laid on Thursday, November 25. Earlier on Thursday, he reached Jewar and was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia, and several other leaders. He also reviewed the model of the Jewar International Airport, which has been designed after the Zurich International Airport located in Switzerland.

Noida International Airport

Built at a cost of more than ₹10,050 crores in its first phase, the Noida International Airport will be built across more than 1300 hectares of land and will have the capacity to serve around 1.2 crore passengers every year in its first phase. The airport, which is scheduled to be completed by 2024, will be the second International airport to come up in Delhi-NCR and will further help in decongesting the Indira Gandhi International airport.

Meanwhile, the cargo terminal airport will have a capacity of 20 lakh metric tonnes, which can be expanded to 80 lakh metric tonnes, and it will help in facilitating the movement of industrial products and in industrial growth in adjoining regions. While the total cost of the project stands at ₹29,560 crore, it is said to be completed in four phases and will further handle around 70 million passengers per annum after its completion.

The brand new airport will connect Noida and Delhi through hassle-free metro services followed by nearby roads and highways including the Yamuna Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway, Western Peripheral Expressway, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, and others.

(With ANI Inputs)