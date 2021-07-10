WFH Appears To Have Become 'work From Himachal', Says DGP Amid COVID Norm Violations

Since its borders were opened as part of Unlock 2.0, Himachal Pradesh has seen a massive influx of tourists. Images of people swarming the hill state, on the other hand, are raising fears of a third wave of the pandemic. People visiting hill stations and markets without following COVID-19-appropriate behaviours have also been a source of concern for the Union Health Ministry, which has cautioned that such laxity could undo the progress gained in the pandemic's management so far. Officials said the photographs of big crowds thronging prominent hill stations were "frightening," stressing that the pandemic was not yet over.

Himachal DGP concerns if Work from Himachal a new trend?

Sanjay Kundu, the DGP of Himachal Pradesh, said on Friday that after the state was unlocked, an average of 18,500 vehicles entered the state every day. Working from home has evolved into working from Himachal Pradesh. This is beneficial to the economy, and tourists are welcome to visit, but they must adhere to COVID guidelines, Kundu said.

Kundu stated, "With the prolonged work from home (WFH) culture being adopted by many companies and multinationals, we are seeing that it has almost turned out to be work from Himachal Pradesh. It is good for the economy of the state. But at the same time, we have to remain vigilant that people are following guidelines including wearing of masks and maintaining social distance. We are geared to welcome everyone into Himachal Pradesh, but please follow all the guidelines."

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet issued directives to local authorities on Wednesday to guarantee COVID-appropriate behaviour to restrict the spread of the illness, a day after the central government raised worry about visitor overcrowding at hill stations. The Cabinet lifted the limit on meetings, allowing a maximum of 200 people in closed venues, at a meeting presided over by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. Gatherings in open spaces are permitted up to 50% of the available space.

"Around Rs 40 lakh fine has been collected from visitors in the last two weeks for violating the norms set for preventing the spread of the pandemic in the state. We welcome everyone in Himachal Pradesh who follows the rules. The fines are more advisory in nature and it is for the people to adopt Covid appropriate behaviour for their own safety," Kundu added.

COVID violation in Himachal Pradesh

The Health Ministry had raised alarm over the matter earlier on Tuesday, saying, "Pictures (from hill stations) are frightening. People must comply with COVID-appropriate behaviour.” Dr Balram Bhargava, DG, ICMR, remarked during a briefing by the health ministry. Domestic travel to the tourist destination has increased as the second wave of COVID-19 appears to be slowing down and COVID-19 restrictions in the country begin to relax.

(With inputs from PTI)

Picture Credit: PTI/RepresentativeImage