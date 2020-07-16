Air Bubbles For International Flights' Resumption: Here's What Hardeep Singh Puri Meant

In a massive decision, the Union Civil Aviation Ministry on Thursday announced the resumption of international air travel after almost 4-months of its suspension through bilateral air bubbles between select countries such as France, US and Germany. With this decision coming as a huge relief to the lakhs of stranded people, especially the NRIs in the country, here's what the Aviation Minister means when he talks about bilateral air bubbles.

What is a bilateral air bubble?

A bilateral air bubble is when specific countries mutually decide to open the travel corridor between them, based on understanding and partnership. Given the current Coronavius situation in the country, a bilateral air bubble is signed between two nations who agree to allow inbound and outbound flights between their countries.

Why is a bilateral air bubble necessary?

This kind of an agreement helps a host country acknowledge the fact that they are well aware of the pandemic situation of the other nation, and would still want to go forward and allow their passengers to travel to their nation. This mutual understanding is important to ease air travel restrictions for incoming passengers, who have to follow a select protocol keeping in mind the pandemic situation of the host country.

Has India engaged in a bilateral air bubble with any country?

Such an operation has already been established between India and the UAE. Today, Hardeep Singh's Puri revealed that the agreement has also been achieved with the US and France on 'an experimental basis', allowing select flights to operate between the countries for a particular time frame. The Aviation Ministry also announced that negotiations are underway with Germany.

International flights resume operations

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri spoke about the resumption of international flights in the country saying that bilateral air bubbles was the only way to go forward. "Bilateral air bubbles is the way forward to establish international flight connectivity. These will be present until international aviation becomes normal. Many countries still have travel restrictions. We will operate in air bubbles," said Hardeep Puri.

"We are at a very advance stage of negotiations with at least 3 countries - France, US & Germany for air bubble. Air France will be operating 28 flights from Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru to Paris between July 18 to August 1. In the case of the United States, we have an agreement with United Airlines to operate 18 flights between India-US between July 17 and July 31 but this is an interim one. We have a request from Germany also & an agreement with Lufthansa is almost done," said Puri.

Our negotiations are at an advanced stage with 3 countries. Air France will operate 28 flights from July 18 to Aug 1 b/w Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru & Paris. US will be flying 18 flights b/w July 17-31 but this is an interim one. We have request from Germany too: Civil Aviation Min pic.twitter.com/J4olL7lPmT — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2020

