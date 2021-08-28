Last Updated:

What Is Bharat (BH) Series Registration? Know Registration Process & Benefits Of BH Number

The Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways in its notification introduced a new registration mark for new vehicles under the 'Bharat series (BH-series)'.

Written By
Gargi Rohatgi
bharat series

Twitter-@MORTHIndia, PTI-Representative


The Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways in its notification dated August 28, introduced a new registration mark for new vehicles under the 'Bharat series (BH-series)' to facilitate seamless transfer of vehicles. The central government rolled a new Bharat Series registration mark scheme, which will not require an individual to get a new registration number for the vehicle if one moves to another state. 

The Ministry in a statement said, "Bharat Series is an IT-based solution for vehicle registration is an effort by the Government to facilitate mobility. The effort for BH-series aims to ease the re-registration of vehicles while moving to another state."

READ | US utility plans to switch 1200 vehicles to electric by 2030

Currently, the process of re-registration of vehicles while moving to another state requires the vehicle owners to obtain a no-objection certificate from the old state where the vehicle was earlier registered then get the vehicle registered in the new state and pay the road tax. Then, file for a refund for the road tax already paid in the old state.

READ | Afghanistan: Taliban commander inspects dozens of abandoned US military armoured vehicles

what is Bharat Series Registration?

Bharat series (BH-series) is an IT-based solution for vehicle registration by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to facilitate seamless transfer and re-registration of vehicles while moving from one state to another in India. The Bharat Series Registation process facility will be available to Defense personnel, private organizations, individuals working at Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), Central or State governments, or private sector companies which have offices across four or more states/Union Territories.

READ | Proposal to buy 1,443 vehicles for police sent to Haryana govt, Assembly told

 

What are the benefits of Bharat Series vehicles?

Under Section 47 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, an individual is allowed to keep a vehicle for only 12 months in any state other than the state where the vehicle is registered. During those 12 months, the individual is required to obtain a new registration in the new state. With the new Bharat series registration mark, an individual will not be required to apply for re-registration when moving the vehicle from one state to another. Under the scheme, the motor vehicle tax will be levied for 2 years or in multiple of two. After the completion of the 14th year, the motor vehicle tax will be levied annually which will be half of the amount than the amount charged earlier for that vehicle.

READ | Power Minister RK Singh urges Union Ministers, CMs to convert official vehicles to EVs

Read the full notification here:

(Image: Twitter-@MORTHIndia, PTI-Representative)

READ | Taliban orders Afghans to hand over Govt property, vehicles & weapons within a week
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND