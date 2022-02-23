What Is Purulia Arms Drop Case? Why Is Kim Davy's Extradition Paramount To India?

In a sensational development, India on February 23 won the extradition of Danish national Kim Davy - the key conspirator of the high-profile and mysterious Purulia arms drop case of 1995. As per sources, Denmark has sent its teams to Kolkata to decide on Davy's repatriation.

The case relates to the dropping of thousands of arms and ammunition in West Bengal's Purulia district by a Latvian aircraft on the night of December 17, 1995.

What is the 1995 Purulia arms drop case?

Twenty-seven years ago, villagers in West Bengal’s Purulia district were woken up around midnight by the roar of an Antonov An-26 Latvian aircraft. The crew dropped a large consignment of arms including several hundred AK-47 rifles pistols, grenades rocket launchers, and more than 16,000 rounds of ammunition over a large area in Jhalda, Khatanga, Belamu, and Maramu villages. Locals informed the police and the weapons were confiscated.

Who is Kim Davy?

Danish national Kim Davy alias "Niels Holck" is the main accused in the Purulia arms drop case. During the period, Davy says he was involved in humanitarian work for the people of Bengal, which was governed by the Communist Party of India (CPI). Indian authorities claim that Davy was the mastermind behind the dumping of plane-loads of weapons in the border state.

In 2007 Kim Davy was traced by Denmark authorities and in 2010, the Danish government decided to extradite Davy to India. However, Danish authorities failed to successfully defend their decision in the high court and therefore, it refused the extradition of Kim Davy to India.

A book authored by Davy titled 'They Call Me A Terrorist' contained his admissions that he made weapons drop from an aircraft bought in Latvia.

Conspiracy behind the Purulia arms drop

In April 2011, the case took a sensational turn after Kim Davy, while fighting his extradition, alleged that the whole operation was conducted with the implicit agreement of Indian authorities. He claimed that the arms dropping was a conspiracy of the Congress-led Central government together with RAW and MI5 to overthrow the Left government in West Bengal.

Davy also alleged that MP Pappu Yadav, in association with the then Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao facilitated his safe exit from India. However, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) denied all allegations of involvement or collusion in the arms drop.

Questions were also raised if Kim Davy's 'revelation' was aimed at stalling the extradition efforts of India. Some also questioned the 'timing of the revelation' which could help the Left parties in the 2011 state government assembly elections.