When Congress-led UPA Government Compromised India's Economic & Diplomatic Status Quo

Here are instances which show how the Congress-led UPA government compromised India economically and diplomatically in the past:

BOWED TO CHINA’S ECONOMIC THREATS:

In 2009, when China threatened India after India banned the import of Chinese toys for failing to meet ISO standards. After imposing the ban in January, China warned that “bilateral trade relations could be seriously impacted” following which in March, the government lifted the ban. This despite the fact that Chinese toys continued to dominate 60% of India’s $500 million toy market seriously harming the domestic toy manufacturers.

INEQUALITY IN TRADE WAS SOARING:

In 2008, despite India’s soaring trade deficit of more than 10 billion dollars, India continued to allow China to dump manufactured goods in Indian markets without any checks and balances

INDIFFERENT TO CHINESE AGGRESSIONS IN 2013:

In December 2013, it was reported that the government was indifferent to Chinese aggression in Ladakh when it grabbed 30 kms of the Indian territory till Demchok

BOWED DOWN TO CHINESE AGGRESSIONS:

In 2013 that India, when pushed over by China to degrade its border defences near LAC and India, demolished bunkers and dismantle an observation post at Chumar.

STOPPED CONSTRUCTION WORK AT DEMCHOK:

In 2010, when China asked India to stop the construction of a passenger shed well within our territory in Demchok, India immediately gave in and halted the work. The incident took place in a village about 300-km south-east of Leh district headquarters where the passenger shed was a Ministry of Home Affairs approved the project at an estimated cost of Rs 2 lakh to be built at 'T' point in village Gombir.

SILENT OVER ARUNACHAL PRADESH VISA ISSUE:

India for years did not even respond to China issuing stapled visas to Indian athletes from Arunachal Pradesh in 2011 right before just before the then PM Manmohan Singh’s visit to China. The UPA government in 2013 reportedly maintained the position to be working on the visa policy but did not clarify the issue further with China.