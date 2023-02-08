When PM Modi Braved Threats To Unfurl Tiranga In Kashmir's Lal Chowk; 1992 Speech Viral

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, recalled his 1992 speech when he accepted a challenge made by terrorists to unfurl the national flag in Jammu and Kashmir. While replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address, PM Modi was speaking on the changes brought about in the Union Territory since the abrogation of Article 370 and how the Congress was able to unfurl Tiranga in Srinagar's Lal Chowk as a result.

The year PM Modi recalled was 1992, a time when J&K was plagued with terrorism and insurgents were running wild. They had even released posters challenging anyone to unfurl the national flag in J&K.

PM Modi's speech from 1992 responding to terrorists' challenge

The 24th January 1992 speech that PM Modi referred to in the Lok Sabha today (8th Feb 2023)



"Lal Chowk is covered with posters by terrorists challenging anyone to hoist the Indian tricolor. On 26th January, a few hours from now, the challenge will be decided in Lal Chowk itself"

Narendra Modi, still nearly nine years away from becoming Chief Minister of Gujarat, delivered a rousing speech at Jammu's Lal Chowk on January 24, 1992. "There are posters in Lal Chowk, its written on the walls 'Jisne apni maa ka doodh piya wo Srinagar ke Lal Chowk mein aaye aur Tiranga phehra ke dikhaaye." PM Modi was heard saying in a video.

"There are few hours left to January 26 and it will be decided on Lal Chowk 'kisne apni maa ka doodh piya hai", he said. The video cuts to the PM arriving in Lal Chowk during his Ekta Yatra and unfurling the Tricolour with a crowd.

In the Lok Sabha, PM Modi recalled how he had challenged that he would arrive at Lal Chowk without security or a bulletproof vest to celebrate Republic Day in Srinagar. "The peace that has been brought there, we can go there without worrying. In the world of tourism, J&K has broken many records today. People are celebrating democracy in J&K today," he said in the Parliament on Wednesday highlighting the immensely successful Har Ghar Tiranga campaign in the Union Territory.