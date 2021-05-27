White Fungus: Delhi Hospital Reports First-ever Case, Severe Damage To Intestines Reported

Amid grappling situation of COVID-19 and fungal infections, another alarming and first-of-its-kind condition of 'White Fungus' has come to light where the patient is suffering from multiple perforations throughout the intestine, informed doctors on Thursday to PTI reporters. The case was reported from Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) where the patient was undergoing COVID-19 treatment.

Dr. Anil Arora, Chairman of the Institute of Liver, Gastroenterology and Pancreaticobiliary Sciences at the hospital informed that multifocal perforations caused by White Fungus have been reported.

"White fungus (Candida) causing multifocal perforations in the food pipe, small bowel and large bowel in COVID-19 infection has not been reported in literature to the best of our knowledge," Dr. Anil Arora added Chairman of the Institute of Liver, Gastroenterology and Pancreaticobiliary Sciences at the hospital.

The hospital, in its official statement, added that a CT scan of the abdomen has revealed free air and moderate amount of free fluid in the abdominal cavity suggestive of intestinal perforation. While speaking further on the concerning matter, the doctor added that perforations were closed and the gangrenous segment was resected in a difficult surgery lasting four hours after which a piece of intestine was sent for biopsy.

What is White Fungus?

As the country was trying to control Black Fungus cases, reports of another dangerous fungal infection, White Fungus started coming out. According to medical experts, White Fungus infection is deadlier than Black Fungus because the former impacts the lungs along with other parts such as nails, skin, stomach, kidney, brain, private parts, and mouth. Like COVID-19, the severe infection of White Fungus impacts lungs with chest pains and shortness of breath. Other symptoms can also be confused with another disease which can lead to delay in anti-fungal treatment. The initial detected four cases of White Fungus were fortunately not seen in COVID-19 patients and were successfully treated with anti-fungal medicines, informed Dr. SN Singh, the head of PMCH’s Microbiology Department.

Patient detected with Black, White, and Yellow Fungus

In a bizarre condition, a patient in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad was recently found infected with Black, White, and Yellow Fungus informed officials on Monday. Dr. BP Tyagi, an ENT (Ear-Nose-Throat) specialist said that the patient was recently detected with Yellow Fungus while he was already suffering from Black and White fungal infection.