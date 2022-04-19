Last Updated:

WHO Chief To Attend Opening Ceremony Of Traditional Medicine Centre In Gujarat Today

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus visited the All India Institute of Ayurveda in Delhi on Tuesday, 19 April.

During his visit to India, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus will attend the inauguration of the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Gujarat on April 19. World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus visited the All India Institute of Ayurveda in Delhi on Tuesday, 19 April. He was accompanied by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Regional Director of WHO South-East Asia, Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh. In his speech at the All India Institute of Ayurveda in Delhi, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus called WHO's global centre a "first of its kind centre" that will help the international community in making investments in the traditional medicine, according to ANI. WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus has arrived in India for a three-day visit.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya shared pictures of his "excellent interaction" with WHO Chief Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus. Mansukh Mandaviya and Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus discussed their commitment to promoting Ayurveda for global health and wellness. In another tweet, Mandaviya highlighted that traditional knowledge and Ayurveda are gaining popularity in the whole world. He further stated that the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working to encourage research, training and sharing of the knowledge of Ayurveda to provide its "holistic healthcare" to the entire world. WHO Chief Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus stated that he has learnt about traditional medicine Ayurveda in high school. He informed that teachers and professionals with knowledge of Ayurveda go to other countries for making the WHO ambassadors aware of the traditional medicine Ayurveda. 

WHO Chief highlights importance of traditional medicine 

In his address at the All India Institute of Ayurveda, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus asserted that he has been exposed to the potential of India's traditional medicine and called it "diverse and global." Ghebreyesus stated that WHO global centre in India will help the world to invest in traditional medicine. World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General emphasized that India will reach out to the international community through traditional medicine and the whole world will come to India for getting knowledge about traditional medicine. It is to mention here that WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus has arrived in India for a three-day visit. After arriving in India, he thanked the Ministry of Ayush for his warm welcome and added that he looked forward to attending events that will integrate traditional medicine and modern health. 

