WHO Explains Delay In Covaxin’s Emergency Use Listing: 'Awaiting Last Piece Of Info'

In a key development regarding the continued delay in the emergency use listing of India’s indigenous vaccine Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech, WHO issued a clarification on Monday, October 18.

Citing that the global health body understand’s people’s anticipation of getting the Covaxin listed on WHO’s emergency use listing, WHO added that they are ‘well aware that people are waiting,’ but they cannot ‘cut corners’ before recommending the vaccine for emergency use. WHO asserted that the health body has to completely evaluate the product before approving it fit for global use.

WHO explains delay in Covaxin’s Emergency use listing

It added, that they ‘must evaluate it thoroughly’ to make sure it is safe for the people around the world and is effective against the COVID-19.

We are aware that many people are waiting for WHO’s recommendation for Covaxin to be included in the #COVID19 Emergency Use Listing, but we cannot cut corners - before recommending a product for emergency use, we must evaluate it thoroughly to make sure it is safe and effective. pic.twitter.com/GDx8GAc1KU — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) October 18, 2021

World Health Organisation further informed that it is waiting for one last piece of information from the developers of the Covaxin today, to complete its evaluation. In another tweet, WHO added that Bharat Biotech, which has developed Covaxin in partnership with the National Institute of Virology and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), has been submitting data required by WHO on a ‘rolling basis' and that the global experts are reviewing it.

Bharat Biotech - the manufacturer of Covaxin - has been submitting data to WHO on a rolling basis and WHO experts have reviewed these data.

WHO is expecting one additional piece of information from the company today. https://t.co/kfaNI05KIw — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) October 18, 2021

Besides, the global health organization further added that as soon as the developers will provide answers to all the questions raised by the experts of WHO, the Technical Advisory Group will complete the assessment and come to a final recommendation on whether to grant Emergency Use Listing (EUL) to the vaccine.

It further added explained that the time required by the WHO's Emergency Use Listing procedure is determined by how soon a vaccine manufacturer can supply WHO with the information critical to assessing the vaccine's safety, efficacy, performance, and quality for low- and middle-income countries.

WHO panel to meet on Oct 26 to examine Covaxin’s listing

Earlier, WHO's head scientist Soumya Swaminathan informed on October 17 informed that its technical advisory panel will meet on October 26 to review the emergency use listing for Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin. This comes after India’s indigenous vaccine was expected to receive the final decision from the global health body on the emergency use listing by last week.



Informing about the latest development, Soumya Swaminathan tweeted, “The technical advisory group will meet on Oct 26th to consider EUL for #Covaxin. @WHO has been working closely with @BharatBiotech to complete the dossier. Our goal is to have a broad portfolio of vaccines approved for emergency use & to expand access to populations everywhere.”

Image: PTI/ Shutterstock