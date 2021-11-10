Who Is Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar, Next Chief Of Indian Naval Staff? All You Need To Know

The Government of India announced on November 10 that Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar, currently heading the western naval command, would be the next Chief of the Naval Staff. His tenure will commence on November 30 as he prepares to succeed incumbent Admiral KB Singh upon his superannuation after a thirty-month tenure.

"The Government has appointed Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar as the next Chief of the Naval Staff with effect from the afternoon of November 30. The present Chief of the Naval Staff retires from service on November 30," Defence Ministry spokesperson A Bharat Bhushan Babu said in a statement.

Who is Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar, the next Indian Navy Chief?

Born on 12 April 1962, Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar joined the 61st course of the National Defence Academy in 1979 and was a part of the Juliet squadron. He was commissioned into the Indian Navy's executive branch on 1 January 1983. Reports suggest that during his long and distinguished service, spanning nearly 39 years, he has served in a variety of command staff and instructional appointments. He has also served in the Civil and Military Operations Centre in Mogadishu during his second phase of the UN intervention in Somalia.

Vice Admiral Hari Kumar's sea command includes INS Nishank, missile Corvette INS Kora and the guided-missile destroyer INS Ranvir. In addition, he also commanded Indian Navy's aircraft carrier INS Viraat and had served as Fleet Operations Officer of the Western Fleet.

The Indian Navy officer has undergone courses at the Naval War College, US, the Army War College, Mhow and the Royal College of Defence Studies, UK. Notably, he has been decorated with the Param Vishist Seva Medal (PVSM), which is awarded in recognition of peace-time service of the most exceptional order; Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM), a military award in the country felicitated to recognise 'distinguished service of an exceptional order' and Vishist Seva Medal (VSM), a decoration of the Armed Forces to recognise 'distinguished service of a high order'.

He hails from Kerala and his alma mater are Jawarharlal Nehru University for his bachelor's degree and King's College London for master's. Vice Admiral Hari Kumar also holds an MPhil in Defence and Strategic Studies from the University of Mumbai.

Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar to oversee Project 75I

At a time when the Indian Navy is moving towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat as part of 75 years of Indian Independence, Vice Admiral R. Hari Kumar will be seen at a variety of commands especially those of Project 75I, which includes the construction of six submarines of Scorpene design.

The fourth submarine of Project 75I- 'Vela' - was delivered to the Indian Navy on November 9. The submarine would soon be commissioned into the Indian Navy. Also, India's first indigenous aircraft carrier, Vikrant, will be commissioned in the Indian Navy by August 2022.