Who Was Atique Ahmed’s Son, Asad, Killed In An Encounter With UP STF In Jhansi

In a huge development in the Umesh Pal murder case, mafia-turned-politician Atique Ahmed's son-- Asad who was wanted in the murder of Umesh Pal was killed by Uttar Pradesh police in an encounter on Thursday in Jhansi. Shooter Ghulam was also killed in the Jhansi encounter.

Asad, who was carrying a reward of Rupees five lakhs, was the son of former MP Atique Ahmed. Asad was a key accused in the Umesh Pal murder case and was absconding. According to the reports, the police have ascertained that Atique had instructed his son, Asad, to plot the killing of Umesh Pal through his associates Moreover, he was directed to just witness the attack from his car, but when the attack began, Asad defied his father’s direction and fired bullets at Umesh Pal and his bodyguards.

Asad killed in encounter

On Thursday, UP Special Task Force (UPSTF) killed Atiq Ahmed's son Asad and shooter Ghulam who were wanted in the murder of Umesh Pal, in an encounter in Jhansi. Both of the accused were carrying a reward of Rs 5,00,000 each. The police also seized foreign-made weapons from their possession.

Lauding the police, UP deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said, "I congratulate UP STF for this action. Police fired in retaliation after they were fired upon by them. It is a message to criminals that this is the new India. It is Yogi govt in UP, not Samajwadi Party in power which gave protection to criminals."

Umesh Pal murder case

In February, Umesh Pal and his two police security guards were shot dead outside his residence in Prayagraj by Asad and his aides. It is pertinent to mention that Umesh Pal was the key eye-witness in the MLA Raju Pal murder case, in which Atique Ahmed and his brother Ashraf are allegedly involved.

Umesh Pal was killed in Prayagraj in broad daylight by armed gunmen including Atique Ahmed's son Asad. He fired indiscriminately at him, while he was travelling in his car along with two policemen. The entire incident was captured in the CCTV cameras installed nearby.