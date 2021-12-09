Who Was Havildar Satpal Rai, Gen CDS Bipin Rawat's PSO Killed In IAF Chopper Crash?

A day after the horrific chopper crash, which claimed the lives of 13 people including India's Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika, the grief in the nation is inflating as stories about the slain warriors continue to emerge. Such is the story of late Havildar Satpal Rai, who had planned to visit his home next year after five months and had promised his wife a family vacation in his next visit. The 40-year-old Rai was the Personal Security Officer of CDS Rawat and was among the 12 army personnel who perished in the deadly chopper crash that occurred near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, December 8.

'He promised us a vacation': Rai's wife

Hailing from Takdah village in West Bengal's Darjeeling district, Rai is survived by a daughter and a son, who is also an army officer. According to his wife, the 40-year-old had visited his home during Diwali in November and had plans to head home again in April next year. "He was supposed to come home in April again and had promised us a vacation to some place", she said as per PTI.

The bodies of the slain warriors, including Satpal Rai, were brought at the Sulur airbase in Tamil Nadu earlier today where the Indian army including the ministers and diplomats are paying their last respects and bidding a final goodbye to the departed souls. Meanwhile, Rai's village has sunk in sadness over the havildar's demise and his body will reportedly be sent to Takdah on Friday.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the death of Havildar Rai earlier today as she was quoted saying, "I sincerely express my deepest condolence to the unfortunate and sudden demise of Late Havildar Satpal Rai due to the helicopter crash yesterday at Coonoor, Tamil Nadu at the age of only 40 years. The demise of this brave son of the hills is an irreparable loss. We will always remember the sacrifice of Bengal's brave son Satpal Rai'. Besides, Darjeeling's BJP MP Raju Bista also expressed his grief over Rai's demise and extended condolences to the latter's family.

I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family of Hav. Satpal Rai. He was the Personal Security Officer (PSO) of CDS Gen. Bipin Rawat Ji.



He was from Takdah in Darjeeling.



I pray to God to grant his family the strength to overcome this irreparable loss. pic.twitter.com/lau1CJFVEt — Raju Bista (@RajuBistaBJP) December 8, 2021

(With PTI Inputs)