Who Was Yasir Ahmad Parray, Top JeM Commander Gunned Down In J&K's Pulwama?

In a massive win against terror, Jammu and Kashmir Police and Security forces on Wednesday gunned down top Jaish-E-Mohammad commander Yasir Ahmad Parray during an encounter in Pulwama. It is said to be a big achievement for the forces as these terrorists were involved in several terror crime cases.

Who is Yasir Ahmad Parray?

Yasir Ahmad Parray was an active terrorist of the Jaish-E-Mohammad (JeM) outfit who joined militant ranks on June 20, 2019. After he was accused of multiple terror attacks in the valley, a case was registered against him under section 299 CRPC for absconding. According to the officials, he was part of the Jaish Hizbul meeting in December 2019 to carry out an IED strike on Republic Day 2020. The attack was to be carried out on vital installations of Security Forces in South Kashmir. The slain terrorists were responsible for a number of other terror crime cases in the union territory, they added. In 2021, Parray's family urged him to surrender to the forces.

Top JeM Commander Yasir Parray & IED Expert Furqan Gunned Down In Pulwama

Jammu and Kashmir Police and Security forces in a joint Anti-Terror Operation neutralized two major terrorists of the Jaish-E-Mohammad. Terrorist commander of proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed Yasir Parray and IED expert Furqan, who is a foreign terrorist were gunned down during an ongoing anti-terror operation this morning in Pulwama.

The crackdown on the top terrorists comes a week after the J&K police killed three terrorists in Srinagar's Rambagh. Those killed in the encounter include Mehran, the top commander of The Resistance Front, (TRF) an offshoot of Pakistan-based terrorist organization, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) which claimed responsibility for the recent civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir. Prior to that, the Kashmir police killed another terrorist commander named Afaq Sikander of the TRF in the Gopalpora area. The police also informed later that two more unidentified terrorists were neutralised the operation in Pombay area of Kulgam where the operation is currently underway.