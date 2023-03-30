Why Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Doesn't Want Curd Packets Labelled Dahi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin criticised food standard authority FSSAI's decision to label curd packets as 'dahi' and called for the use of local languages in packaging on Wednesday. “The unabashed insistences of Hindi Imposition have come to the extent of directing us to label even a curd packet in Hindi, relegating Tamil & Kannada in our own states. Such brazen disregard to our mother tongues will make sure those responsible are banished from the South forever,” Stalin tweeted.

“Listen to us mother tongue defenders who tell us to postpone FSSAI !Respect people's feelings! StopHindiImposition. No one wants the insidious idea of pinching and peeing on a child! You'll be lost before you even rock the cradle!,” the Tamil Nadu CM tweeted.

What did FSSAI do?

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has instructed milk federations in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to prominently display the word “dahi” in the curd packets they sold and to add Kannada and Tamil equivalents in brackets.

The letter received by the Karnataka Milk Federation is signed by FSSAI’s Joint Director (Science and Standard). It says, “Dahi can be labelled as per the following examples. Dahi (Curd), Dahi (Mosaru), Dahi (Zaamut daud), Dahi (Tayir), Dahi (Perugu) or Dahi (Tair) etc., based on the regional nomenclature used in different states for Dahi.”

How Tamil Nadu reacted

Following FSSAI’s statement, Tamil Nadu Minister for Milk and Dairy development SM Nasar told local media that the instructions from FSSAI will not be implemented in the state and that curd packets will continue to be labelled as “thayir”, the Tamil equivalent of the word curd.