'Will Work To Further Promote Oneness': PM Modi Writes As India Begins G-20 Presidency

As India takes up the Presidency of G20 today, PM Modi said that it is time to get inspired by India's spiritual tradition which advocates "oneness".

Image: twitter/@narendramodi


As India takes up the Presidency of G20 (Grouping of 20) today, December 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it is time to get inspired by India's spiritual tradition which advocates "oneness and work together to solve global challenges."

Taking to his Twitter, PM Modi said, "Gone is the time to remain trapped in the same old zero-sum mindset, which has led to both scarcity and conflict. It is time to get inspired by our spiritual traditions which advocate oneness and work together to solve global challenges."

"India's G-20 Presidency will work to further promote oneness, inspired by the theme of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'. The greatest challenges we face such as terror, climate change, pandemic can be best fought together. India looks forward to working on encouraging sustainable lifestyles, depoliticising the global supply of food, fertilizers and medical products, among other subjects," PM Modi said in a series of tweets. He also acknowledged the previous G-20 presidencies for delivering significant results and said, "I firmly believe now is the best time to go further still and catalyse a fundamental mindset shift, to benefit humanity as a whole."

India begins its G-20 Presidency

As India begins its G-20 Presidency, PM Modi has also penned a few of his thought in his blog, on how India want to work in the coming year based on an inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented, and decisive agenda to further global good. 

Highlighting PM Modi's blog, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the Prime Minister underlined that "the great challenges of today cannot be solved by fighting each other but by acting together". PM Modi also stressed that "India’s agenda will be inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented and decisive", EAM Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Notably, in addition to G-20 Presidency, India also takes over the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the month of December. French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain said that France expresses full support to India as the latter takes over the G-20 Presidency as well as chair of UNSC.

"As we strive to keep the world united in the face of unprecedented challenges, we are glad to see India in the driver’s seat. India can count on France's full support," Emmanuel Lenain tweeted.

It is pertinent to mention that the G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union.

India has included Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and the United Arab Emirates as guest countries during its presidency.

