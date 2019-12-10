J&K: Winter Vacations Announced; 154 Snow Clearance Machines Stationed Across Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir government today ordered winter vacation for all government educational institutions and recognized private schools up to Higher Secondary level functioning in the Kashmir Division and winter zone areas of the Jammu Division from December 10 to February 22, 2020. The order was issued in view of foggy conditions and forecast of a further dip in temperature along with rains and snowfall over next week.

Read: Night temprature continues to drop in J-K, Ladakh; Drass coldest at minus 25.4 deg C

In view of inclement weather, Mechanical Engineering Department (MED) has pushed 154 snow clearance machines in all the districts of the valley. A high-level meeting was also chaired by Div Com Kashmir Baseer Khan, following forecast of heavy snowfall in the valley in the coming week, in which Deputy Commissioners of nine districts of the Kashmir division participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

Read: Truck driver carrying pistol arrested in J-K

Divisional Commissioner sought detailed feedback from Deputy Commissioners and officials of concerned departments regarding the stock position of essentials including food grains, LPG, Petrol, Kerosene oil. He also sought the present status of electricity & water supply, buffer stock of power transformers, additional water tankers, deployment of snow clearance machines, the functioning of Control Rooms of Line Department & Disaster Relief Centres and SDRF, besides heating arrangements in Hospitals, Medical supplies, presence of doctors and paramedic staff in health institutions. The meeting also discussed the present status of National Highway, Mughal Road & Srinagar-Leh Road, besides helicopter services and winter dumping of essentials in far-flung areas.

Read: Jitendra Singh: J-K saw most peaceful festive season in decades, lauds Amit Shah

BEACON AND RAMKY was asked to ensure the timely deployment of men and machines on the Airport and National Highway for snow clearance. The concerned departments were asked to send location-wise details of snow clearance machines to the respective Deputy Commissioners immediately. In order to avoid unscheduled power cuts, PDD was asked to adhere to the power scheduled in letter and spirit besides ensuring to enhance the buffer stock of additional transformers at each district. Chief Engineer has also been asked to ensure hassle-free water supply to the public while augmenting water tanker service.

The Divisional Commissioner directed Deputy Commissioners to conduct a surprise inspection of control rooms of concerned departments and ensure their round the clock functioning so that people get real-time information about essential services.

Read: MHA: 19 civilians including non-Kashmiri labourers killed in J-K since August 5