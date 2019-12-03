MHA: 19 Civilians Including Non-Kashmiri Labourers Killed In J-K Since August 5

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday informed the Parliament that 19 civilians including non-Kashmiri labourers were killed in terror-related incidents in J&K since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019. "As per the report of Government of Jammu and Kashmir, 19 civilians including non-Kashmiri labourers were killed in terror-related incidents since 5th August 2019. An ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh is paid to the next of kins of civilians killed in militancy-related violence under the existing scheme of government of Jammu and Kashmir," MHA said in its reply.

READ: Terror Hideout In J&K Busted By Security Forces In Rasiyabad: Reports

"In addition, Rs 5 lakhs is given under the 'Central Scheme for Assistance to Civilian Victims/Family of Victims of Terrorist /Communal/ LWE Violence and Cross Border Firing and Mine/IED blasts on Indian Territory," the ministry said. In August this year, the government abrogated Article 370 that gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. The Parliament also passed a bill bifurcating the states into two union territories- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on October 31.

READ: 'Terrorists Making Attempts To Disrupt Situation In Kashmir': DGP

'Terrorism is at a minimum level'

Terrorism in Kashmir has been at a minimum level after the abrogation of Article 370, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Saturday, describing the first six months of the Modi government's second term as dedicated to development and security of the country. "In the four months since the repealing of Article 370 and 35A, terrorism is at a minimum level. Earlier, terrorism was dominant but now it has taken a backseat. This is a tremendous change and the public life is now systematic," Javadekar said at a press briefing.

The information and broadcasting minister said the Modi government completes six months of its second term, with the country moving fast on the path of progress. Citing various landmark decisions and work done in the first six months of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second stint, Javadekar said the repeal of Articles 370 and 35A has paved the path of peace in Kashmir.

READ: Six Terror Modules Busted In Past One Month: JK Police

(With ANI inputs)