With 6165 Fresh Recoveries, Maharashtra's Active COVID-19 Cases Stand At 1.45 Lakh

On Wednesday, August 5, Maharashtra recorded 10,309 novel coronavirus cases, propelling the state's COVID-19 tally to 4,68,265. At present, there are 1,45,961 active cases in the state. With 6,165 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 3,05,521.

334 deaths- 78 from Pune, 42 from Pune, 23 from Kalyan-Dombivali, 19 from Raigad, 18 from Bhiwandi, 17 from Panvel, 14 from Pimpri-Chinchwad, 13 from Thane, 12 from Kolhapur, 10 from Nashik, 9 from Solapur, 7 each from Ulhasnagar, Sangli and Nagpur, 6 each from Vasai-Virar, 5 each from Nanded and Aurangabad, 4 each from Navi Mumbai, Mira-Bhayandar, Jalgaon and Nandurbar, three each from Wardha, Osmanabad, Latur, Satara and Ahmednagar, two each from Palghar, Dhule, Ratnagiri and Beed and one each from Amravati and Jalna were reported on Wednesday.

Until now, a total of 16,476 persons have died owing to COVID-19. While 9,43,658 persons are under home quarantine, 36,466 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stands at 65.25%, and 3.52% respectively.

COVID-19 crisis in India

Currently, there are 5,86,244 active COVID-19 cases in India while 12,82,215 patients have been discharged and 39,795 fatalities have been reported. With India registering the highest ever single-day recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, the country's recovery rate surged to 67.19%. In the last 14 days, there has been a 63.8% increase in recovered cases.

At present, the number of recovered persons are more than twice the number of active cases. The gap between the recovered patients and the active COVID-19 cases has reached nearly 7 lakh. As on August 5, India's case fatality rate stands at 2.09%. With more than 6 lakh COVID-19 samples tested for the novel coronavirus for the second consecutive day, India has conducted 2.14 crore tests so far. 15,568 tests per million population are being conducted. The COVID-19 testing capacity has been enhanced with 1366 functional labs in the country- 920 in the government sector and 446 in the private sector.

