With Aim To Study Brahmaputra, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Flags Off Rafting Expedition

With the aim to collect data and samples on river quality, sediments, bank erosion and first habitat, Minister of state for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday flagged off "Brahmaputra Aamantran Abhiyaan", a rafting expedition for public outreach, from Gelling to Hatsingmari in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The release read, "This is a public outreach programme, aimed especially at youth and students, through a rafting expedition to popularise the concept of living with the river. A combined data collection and sampling exercise on river water quality, river sediment, riverbank erosion and fish habitat along the entire route of the expedition, will be done in collaboration with various institutes of repute."

This rafting expedition will comprise of two legs covering about 900 km. According to the ITBP release, the Arunanchal Pradesh leg will start from the Indo-China border at Gelling in Upper Siang District and move along the Siang rover at Pasighat in East Siang district. ITBP's statement also informed that the event is being organised by Brahmaputra Board under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, with support from various other ministeries, departments, Central PSUs, besides the state and Assam government, technical Institutes and National Disaster Response Force.

(With ANI inputs)