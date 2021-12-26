With BrahMos Unit, CM Yogi Promises Uttar Pradesh To Soon Be Recognised As Defence Hub

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on December 26 claimed that the state is set to be recognised as a Defence production hub and BrahMos missile will be manufactured in Lucknow. CM Yogi further said that along with the generation of new employment opportunities for the youth, the endeavour will push UP in a 'new direction'.

Addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony of the BrahMos missile production unit and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) lab, CM Yogi said, "This lab will take the state in a new direction as Uttar Pradesh will become a defence hub and BrahMos missile will be made in Lucknow as well as research will be carried out here."

While mentioning that the work for manufacturing BrahMos is already underway, CM Yogi said, "Many employment opportunities will also be created with this project." He informed that the work has already begun in all the six Defence corridors and a Defence Expo has been organised in Lucknow as of December 26.

"India is a country that gives the message of friendly compassion to the world, but it does not mean that the country will permit to let down its security," CM Yogi Adityanath further said.

Notably, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was also present at the stone laying ceremony earlier in the day. The Union Minister said, ''CM Yogi has shown courage in every work.''

"We want to make a BrahMos missile on Indian soil. Not to attack any country, but India should have such power that no country in the world can target India. The stand of the country is clear that it will not like to play with security. This is a new India that does not tease first and if someone teases it then does not leave it," added Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Image: PTI