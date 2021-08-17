As the Taliban took charge of Kabul, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar about the developments in Afghanistan. Stressing the need for restoring evacuation operations at the Hamid Karzai International Airport at the earliest, he appreciated the efforts of the US in this regard. On Monday, Blinked also dialled Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov over Afghanistan's security situation.

Earlier, the EAM stressed that he is continuously monitoring the situation in Kabul and called for everyone to provide accurate information about Indians stuck there at a dedicated phone number and email ID of the MEA Afghanistan Cell. He assured that the Ministry is committed to the welfare of the Sikh and Hindu community in Kabul. Moreover, Jaishankar hailed the discussions in the UN Security Council on Monday and revealed that he would raise key concerns during his engagements at the United Nations.

On August 18, he will preside over an open Debate on 'Protecting the Protectors: Technology and Peacekeeping' followed by a high-level briefing on 'Threats to International Peace and Security caused by Terrorist Acts' a day later. He is also expected to have bilateral meetings with his counterparts from other countries. During his visit, India will sign an MoU with the UN backing the 'Partnership for Technology in Peacekeeping' initiative.

Discussed latest developments in Afghanistan with @SecBlinken. Underlined the urgency of restoring airport operations in Kabul. Deeply appreciate the American efforts underway in this regard. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 16, 2021

Joe Biden deflects blame

While the US-led coalition forces had ousted the terrorist organisation from power in 2001 following the 9/11 terror attack, the Taliban gradually regained territory over the last few years. Even as Joe Biden remained firm on ending the US military mission in Afghanistan by August 31, the Taliban captured 26 out of 34 provincial capitals beginning August 6. As the Taliban stormed into Kabul, Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani resigned, fled the country with his associates and reportedly reached Tajikistan.

Since then, at least 7 persons have lost their lives in the chaos at the Kabul airport with thousands of people desperately trying to flee the country. Addressing the nation on late Monday, US President Joe Biden defended his administration's decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan. Maintaining that 'nation building' was never the aim of the US, he blamed the Afghan leaders and military for failing to resist the Taliban surge.

US President Joe Biden remarked, "What is happening now could just as easily have happened 5 years ago or 15 years in the future. We have to be honest. Our mission in Afghanistan has taken many missteps — made many missteps over the past two decades. I’m now the fourth American President to preside over war in Afghanistan — two Democrats and two Republicans. I will not pass this responsibility on to a fifth President."

Meanwhile, the UNSC demanded an immediate end to all hostilities in Afghanistan and backed the formation of a "united, inclusive and representative" government. Speaking at the emergency meeting of the UNSC, India's Permanent Representative to the UN and President of the Security Council Ambassador TS Tirumurti said, "If there is a zero-tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and it is ensured that the territory of Afghanistan is not used by terrorist groups to threaten or attack any other country, then Afghanistan’s neighbours and the region would feel safer". He added, "We call upon parties concerned to maintain law and order, ensure the safety and security of all concerned including UN diplomatic and consular personnel".