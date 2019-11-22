Woman Gives Birth On Navy's Fast Interceptor Craft Following A Daring Rescue

A woman from a remote village of Andaman and Nicobar Islands gave birth on Indian Naval Ship's Fast Interceptor Craft (FIC), on November 20, after being rescued by the navy. The navy carried a swift rescue operation since the woman was unable to get proper medical attention due to inaccessibility of the nearest health centre from Daring village.

Treacherous terrain to the health facility

According to a senior Indian Navy officer, the civil administration made the crisis call after it found out that carrying the patient to the nearest hospital through 20 km treacherous terrain was nearly impossible. After receiving information about the woman in labour pain, the Fast Interceptor Craft (FIC) was dispatched immediately from INS Kardip in Kamorta island along with the Community Health Centre (CHC) staff. With the help of CHC staff, the woman delivered the baby on the FIC and both were transferred to the CHC in Kamorta jetty. According to reports, both mother and baby are safe and in good health.

INA gets President’s colour

Indian Navy has been making the country proud with its several rescue operations and humanitarian work. On November 20, President Ram Nath Kovind awarded the President’s Colour, the highest honour that is bestowed upon a military unit, to the Indian Naval Academy (INA). The Academy, located in Ezhimala, Kerala, is the initial officer training establishment of the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard. President Ram Nath Kovind congratulated the INA FOR "the yeoman service rendered by the institution in training and shaping Indian Naval officers over the last 50 years".

“The fine parade this morning resonates well with the high reputation this Academy has earned for itself in a relatively short span of time," said President Kovind. "The President’s Colour should serve as the motivating symbol to inspire and mould a generation of officers that will pass out from this world-class institution,” he added.

(With Inputs from Agencies)