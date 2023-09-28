Woman's Dead Body With Hands Tied Behind Her Knees Found In Bengal's North 24 Parganas

A horrific case of suspected murder has come to light from West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. A partially charred body of a woman with her hands tied behind her knees has been recovered from a field at Gunrajpur in the Gobindapur area of ​​Swarupnagar. According to sources, the body was discovered on Tuesday.

In a disturbing video accessed by Republic TV, the woman's face was covered with a cloth while her hands were tied to a stick behind her knees. The burnt cloth had smoke emanating from it while large bloodstains were found on the field suggesting the victim was bludgeoned to death. The woman reportedly hails from a village which shares a border with neighbouring Bangladesh in the east.

The Swarupnagar Police Station was immediately informed about the discovery and the body was sent to a morgue for postmortem. The body was initially sent to the Saraful Hospital where the woman was declared dead. The police, meanwhile, have launched an investigation into the matter.