'Women Can Join NDA From 2022': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh At SCO Virtual Conclave

While addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) virtual conference on the Role of Women in Armed Forced, on October 14, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that women will be eligible to join the country's premier tri-service pre-commissioning training institute, the National Defence Academy (NDA), commencing in 2022. Additionally, Singh stated that the induction of women in Military Police commenced in 2020, which led to the presence of women in the rank and file of the Army.

"I am happy to share with you that from next year, women shall be able to join our premier tri-service pre-commissioning training institute, the National Defence Academy," the Defence Minister said at SCO meet.

SCO meet on Role of Women in Armed Forces

The international webinar in video conference mode was hosted by the Ministry of Defence (MoD), and it was conducted in two sessions. The first session on 'Historical Perspective of Women's Roles in Combat Operations' was chaired by Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Medical) Lt General Madhuri Kanitkar. Apart from India, speakers from China, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan participated in the conclave.

"Women will excel in the sphere like they excel in every other sphere," Rajnath Singh said.

The Central government has recognised women as essential and proud members of the Indian Armed and Defence Forces and the potential they bring about.

Supreme Court allows admission of women in NDA

On August 18, breaking the glass ceiling that endured for 65 years, the Supreme Court declared women and females in the country eligible to take the National Defence Academy (NDA) entrance test. While ordering so, the top court had held that women should not be denied their basic right, followed by the Centre's affirmation that a notification allowing women candidates to appear for the NDA examination would be released thereafter. Breaking shackles of gender discrimination, the top court acknowledged the inequality in the elite situation and came down heavily on the army's mindset in maintaining equal opportunities for empowerment of all genders. "This is a policy made on gender discrimination. We expect the army and the government to take a more constructive view of the matter," the SC stated.

The petition, filed by lawyer Kush Kalra, sought equal opportunity for women in the country in the Indian Army and the Indian Naval Academy as well. Throwing open the doors of the defence service training institute of the Indian Armed forces to women cadets, a division bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Hrishikesh Roy passed an interim order to give effect to the observations of the Supreme Court.

Subsequently, on September 7, the Centre told the Top Court that it will allow inducting women candidates into NDA; thus, paving way for induction in Permanent Commission. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati had said that the decision was taken by the Centre in consultation with the Armed Forces.

