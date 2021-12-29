Women Give Befitting Reply To Digvijaya Singh’s Derogatory Remark; Trend #ImpressedByModi

After senior Congress leader, Digvijaya Singh, evoked a controversy by making a contentious remark on women supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, female netizens launched a campaign on social media platforms to trend the hashtag-- '#ImpressedByModi'. In the campaign, women of all ages shared their pictures wearing jeans while expressing their support for the Indian Prime Minister.

The controversy erupted after Digvijaya Singh while addressing an event, claimed that only middle-aged women support PM Modi, while the young women who wear jeans and use smartphones are 'less inclined' to support the Prime Minister.

Several women who believe in PM Modi, including BJP leaders, extended their support to the Prime Minister by sharing their pictures with the hashtag '#ImpressedByModi' on Twitter. The new trend gained significant support from across all spheres as people shared their pictures using the trending hashtag to oppose the Congress leader's comment.

Here's a look at some pictures from the '#ImpressedbyModi' campaign:

BJP slams Digvijaya Singh for 'shameful' comments degrading women

The comments made by the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister gained backlash from several BJP leaders who accused Singh of categorising women based on their ‘clothing’. Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Neha Bagga said it is 'shameful' that Congress leader Digvijaya Singh categorises women on the basis of jeans and clothes. She added that controversial statements are not new from Digvijaya Singh as he has made several similar comments in the past as well.

Neha then urged Priyanka Gandhi to take cognizance of the matter and said, "Priyanka Gandhi who is of modern thought ... wears a skirt, jeans. One who wears shirt, they should tell this to their leader".

'Jeans-clad women not inclined to Modi': Digvijaya Singh

In a bizarre comment, Digvijaya Singh on Saturday claimed that middle-aged women were inclined towards PM Modi, but not the 'jeans-clad' young women. Addressing the Congress Jan Jagran Abhiyan in Bhopal, Singh said that the Congress' Ladki hoon Lad Sakti hoon song was resonating with young women who were active on social media.