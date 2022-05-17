Work On Super-structure Of Ayodhya Ram Temple Begins; Carving On 75K Cft Stone Completed

The construction work of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is going on in full swing. As per an official update of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, carving on the super-structure of the Temple has already commenced and so far, work on approximately 75,000 cft of Rajasthan Bansi Paharpur stone has been completed. The total requirement for the super-structure is approximately 4.45 lakh cft stone.

With the phased completion of the plinth, the final superstructure construction will commence soon, the board announced. The construction of the plinth with granite stone started in February 2022 and is planned for completion by August 2022. About 17,000 stones of size 5ft x 2.5 ft x 3 ft will be used in the construction of the plinth for which granite is being procured from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. The Container Corporation of India, and the Ministry of Railways have extended their full support in the speedy movement of granite to Ayodhya.

Construction on lower plinth to commence by June

Moreover, detailed technical discussions with the Project Monitoring Consultant and construction agencies were also held to finalise the design and drawing of the lower plinth. Plain cement concrete below the ground will be used along with layers of granite stone, layers of Mirzapur stone, and a final topping of granite stone. The construction work on the lower plinth is expected to be undertaken by 1 June 2022.

"As per the plan, the design and drawing of foundation of Parkota is also in the final stages of technical scrutiny. Various options are being examined taking onto consideration the security and convenience of the prilgrims," the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra revealed.

Another important activity, the work relating to Pilgrimage Facilitation Centre, is also being finalised with the understanding that it will provide for a modular addition to the increasing numbers of pilgrims. Accordingly, the utility services within the complex have been planned and the State Government and the local administration have expressed their full commitment to extending facilities for the devotees visiting Shri Ram Temple.

"A Master Plan of roads, railway over bridge, water and sewage, mini smart city including earmarking for Hotels is receiving the highest consideration of local administration," the board shared.