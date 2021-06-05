World Environment Day: President Kovind, VP Venkaiah Naidu Exhort People To Save Ecology

On June 5, the United Nations celebrates World Environment Day, which serves as a key forum for raising awareness and encouraging action for environmental protection. Since its inception in 1974, it has served as a platform for raising awareness about environmental issues such as marine pollution, global warming, human overpopulation, sustainable consumerism, and wildlife crime. On the Occasion of World Environment Day, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, other political and spiritual leaders inspired people to switch to sustainable development and to adopt an eco-friendly lifestyle.

Ram Nath Kovind, Venkaiah Naidu extends greetings

Living in harmony with nature and protecting biodiversity has been at the centre of Indian ethos and culture. On #WorldEnvironmentDay, as humanity fights against COVID-19, we reaffirm our commitment to work with global community for a sustainable future. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 5, 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind wrote on Twitter, "Living in harmony with nature and protecting biodiversity has been at the centre of Indian ethos and culture. On #WorldEnvironmentDay, as humanity fights against COVID-19, we reaffirm our commitment to work with the global community for a sustainable future."

Vice President Tweeted, "On this #WorldEnvironmentDay, let us intensify our efforts to protect and restore our degrading ecosystems. Let us switch to sustainable agricultural practices in our farmlands, rewild our forests and stop marine pollution. #WorldEnvironmentDay2021. We must also adopt an eco-friendly lifestyle, be conscious of our energy consumption and minimize our carbon footprint. Let us protect our environment today to hand over a liveable planet to our future generations tomorrow. #WorldEnvironmentDay."

World Environment Day

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar explained the initiatives taken by India to control climate change. Foreign Minister wrote, "As a leader in climate action, India sets an example at home and fashions initiatives abroad. My case on why New India will have a greener foreign policy."

Respecting and protecting the environment must become a part of our value system. All the ancient cultures around the world had a strong sense of reverence for Nature. This attitude of treating Nature as sacred needs to be revived.#WorldEnvironmentDay — Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (@SriSri) June 5, 2021

On World Environment Day, Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar tweeted, "Respecting and protecting the environment must become a part of our value system. All the ancient cultures around the world had a strong sense of reverence for Nature. This attitude of treating Nature as sacred needs to be revived.

Human Beings trying to protect the ‘Environment’ is like the fish trying to protect the ocean. A fish doesn’t protect the ocean- it just becomes a part of it & doesn’t swim against the tide. That’s all we need to do. –Sg #WorldEnvironmentDay @UNEP @UNCCD @IUCN @moefcc — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) June 5, 2021

Sadhguru, the spiritual leader, raised environmental awareness through his quotes. He wrote on Twitter, "The damage we cause to the environment is a consequence of how we are within ourselves. If we realize that maintaining our inner climate is in our hands, we will understand that taking action for the environment is also in our hands. #SadhguruQuotes #WorldEnvironmentDay."

In another Tweet, Sadhguru wrote, "Human Beings trying to protect the ‘Environment’ is like the fish trying to protect the ocean. A fish doesn’t protect the ocean- it just becomes a part of it & doesn’t swim against the tide. That’s all we need to do. –Sg."

Every year, over 143 countries participate in World Environment Day, which serves as a global forum for community engagement. Every year, it has given corporations, non-profit organizations, communities, governments, and celebrities a theme and a platform to campaign for environmental issues.