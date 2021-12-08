Last Updated:

'Heartaching' | World Leaders Remember Bipin Rawat, Highlight Role In Strengthening Defence Partnerships

From Bhutan PM Lotay Tshering to ex-Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, leaders across the globe condoled sudden demise of CDS Gen. Bipin Rawat, his wife and others

Written By
Aanchal Nigam
IAF Crash

IMAGE: ANI/AP


From Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering to former Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, leaders across the globe condoled the sudden demise of Chief of Defense Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 others who died in an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter crash on Wednesday. Apart from Bhutan PM and Netanyahu, Pakistan Armed Forces spokesperson said that country’s General Nadeem Raza, CJCSC & General Qamar Javed Bajwa, COAS  expressed condolences over the loss of “precious lives” in the unfortunate incident. 

Additionally, the Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain and Australia’s High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell AO, Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev also expressed grief over the untimely death of the first CDS of India, Gen Rawat on Wednesday. Russian envoy noted that Moscow has “lost a very close friend” who played a significant role in developing bilateral ties with India. The world leaders poured in their condolences after 13 out of 14 people on board the IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter died following a crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. 

IAF helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu 

Indian Air Force (IAF) confirmed in a statement on Twitter that Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others died in the sudden crash of the Mi-17V5 helicopter on Wednesday. IAF said, "With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident." IAF had previously announced that it has launched an inquiry into the incident. 

READ | Indian Army mourns Gen Bipin Rawat, 12 others’ demise in chopper crash, issues statement

The IAF helicopter lost all communications just before the crash between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu. 63-year-old Rawat along with his wife and his staff was travelling to Wellington Staff College to deliver a lecture at 2:45 PM. Apart from Gen Rawat and his wife, the crew included Brig LS Lidder, Lt Col Harjinder Singh, NK Gursewak Singh, NK Jitendra Kumar, L/Naik Vivek Kumar, L/Naik B Sai Teja and Hav Satpal. 

READ | South Indian actors Chiranjeevi, Manju Warrier mourn CDS Gen Bipin Rawat's death

(IMAGE: ANI/AP)
 

READ | CDS Gen Bipin Rawat served country with exceptional courage: West Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar
READ | CDS Gen Bipin Rawat no more: MoS Chandrasekhar hails ex-COAS' efforts to modernize Army
READ | CDS Bipin Rawat’s demise: Union ministers, political leaders express anguish & sorrow
Tags: CDS Bipin Rawats demise, Bipin Rawat, IAF crash
First Published:
COMMENT