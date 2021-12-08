From Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering to former Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, leaders across the globe condoled the sudden demise of Chief of Defense Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 others who died in an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter crash on Wednesday. Apart from Bhutan PM and Netanyahu, Pakistan Armed Forces spokesperson said that country’s General Nadeem Raza, CJCSC & General Qamar Javed Bajwa, COAS expressed condolences over the loss of “precious lives” in the unfortunate incident.

Additionally, the Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain and Australia’s High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell AO, Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev also expressed grief over the untimely death of the first CDS of India, Gen Rawat on Wednesday. Russian envoy noted that Moscow has “lost a very close friend” who played a significant role in developing bilateral ties with India. The world leaders poured in their condolences after 13 out of 14 people on board the IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter died following a crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Deep condolences on the sad demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and other victims in the helicopter crash accident. My sympathy goes to all the family members of General Bipin Rawat. — Sun Weidong (@China_Amb_India) December 8, 2021

Heartaching to learn of helicopter crash in India, claiming 13 precious lives, including the Chief of Defense Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat and wife. People of Bhutan and I offer prayers for India and the bereaved families. May you find strength to see through the tragedy.@PMOIndia — PM Bhutan (@PMBhutan) December 8, 2021

I was deeply saddened to learn about the deadly helicopter crash that killed India's Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others in Tamil Nadu.



My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims. May they rest in peace. 🇮🇱🙏🇮🇳 — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) December 8, 2021

General Nadeem Raza, CJCSC & General Qamar Javed Bajwa, COAS express condolences on tragic death of #CDS General #BipinRawat, his wife and loss of precious lives in a helicopter crash in India — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 8, 2021

Deeply saddened by the tragic demise of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife, and several defence officials in a crash. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families & the Indian Armed Forces.

We will remember CDS Rawat as a great military leader & a supporter of 🇫🇷🇮🇳 defence ties. pic.twitter.com/wG00wvidzn — Emmanuel Lenain (@FranceinIndia) December 8, 2021

Deeply saddened to hear the terrible news of the helicopter accident involving 🇮🇳 CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife, staff and Air Force crew. — Barry O’Farrell AO (@AusHCIndia) December 8, 2021

Russia has lost a very close friend, who played a big role in promotion of our bilateral special and privileged strategic partnership. Grieving together with India. Goodbye, friend! Farewell, commander! https://t.co/ywpXHHYYJC — Nikolay Kudashev 🇷🇺 (@NKudashev) December 8, 2021

The U.S. Embassy extends its deepest condolences to the Rawat family and the families of those who perished in the tragic helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu. — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) December 8, 2021

Deeply saddened by the tragic demise of Gen Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff, his wife and 11 Armed Forces personnel in an unfortunate accident at Sulur, Tamil Nadu. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members of the people killed in the accident. — Satoshi Suzuki (@EOJinIndia) December 8, 2021

IAF helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu

Indian Air Force (IAF) confirmed in a statement on Twitter that Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others died in the sudden crash of the Mi-17V5 helicopter on Wednesday. IAF said, "With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident." IAF had previously announced that it has launched an inquiry into the incident.

The IAF helicopter lost all communications just before the crash between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu. 63-year-old Rawat along with his wife and his staff was travelling to Wellington Staff College to deliver a lecture at 2:45 PM. Apart from Gen Rawat and his wife, the crew included Brig LS Lidder, Lt Col Harjinder Singh, NK Gursewak Singh, NK Jitendra Kumar, L/Naik Vivek Kumar, L/Naik B Sai Teja and Hav Satpal.

With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021

Mrs Veena Naravane, President #AWWA & all members of #AWWA fraternity express profound grief and condolences on the sad demise of Mrs Madhulika Rawat, Ex President #AWWA. She was an epitome of grace and compassion. She will be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/Q5nKb1gxn3 — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) December 8, 2021

General MM Naravane #COAS & All Ranks of #IndianArmy pay heartfelt condolences on the untimely demise of General Bipin Rawat #CDS, Mrs Madhulika Rawat & 11 other passengers on board, in an unfortunate air crash at #Coonoor. (1/n) pic.twitter.com/sc6bmFodXJ — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) December 8, 2021

(IMAGE: ANI/AP)

