World Ozone Day: Leaders Shares Awareness Message On Preservation Of Environment

Every year on September 16, World Ozone Day, also known as International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer, is observed to raise awareness about the issue of depletion of the ozone layer. The United Nations General Assembly proclaimed September 16 as the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer to commemorate the date of signing of the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer. To mark this day, many Indian politicians and organizations have shared social media posts highlighting the need to protect the ozone layer.

Montreal Protocol

Montreal Protocol is a global agreement to protect the ozone layer. The protocol is aimed to eliminate or control the total global production and consumption of substances that deplete the ozone layer based on developments in scientific knowledge and technological information.

The UN's page on Ozone Day read, "A united global effort to phase out ozone-depleting substances means that today, the hole in the ozone layer is healing, in turn protecting human health, economies, and ecosystems. But, as this year’s World Ozone Day seeks to highlight, the Montreal Protocol does so much more – such as slowing climate change and helping to boost energy efficiency in the cooling sector, which contributes to food security".

While Secretary-General of the UN, António Guterres, has tweeted, "The cooperation we have seen to successfully protect and heal the ozone layer is what we desperately need now to address the climate crisis. Through joint #ClimateAction, we can win the race against the existential threat of climate change. #OzoneDay".

Ozone layer depletion

According to the UN, "A number of commonly used chemicals have been found to be extremely damaging to the ozone layer. Halocarbons are chemicals in which one or more carbon atoms are linked to one or more halogen atoms (fluorine, chlorine, bromine or iodine). Halocarbons containing bromine usually have much higher ozone-depleting potential (ODP) than those containing chlorine".

The UN has further explained the impact of man-made chemicals on the ozone layer, "The man-made chemicals that have provided most of the chlorine and bromine for ozone depletion are methyl bromide, methyl chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, and families of chemicals known as halons, chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), and hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs)".

