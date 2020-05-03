'Media In India Enjoy Absolute Freedom': Prakash Javadekar On 'World Press Freedom Day'

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday extended greetings to the media fraternity on the occasion of 'World Press Freedom Day'. Taking to Twitter, he said that media "has the power to inform and enlighten people". He further said that media enjoy "absolute freedom" in India.

'We will expose, sooner than later...'

Sending out a warning, Javadekar added, "We will expose, sooner than later, those surveys that tend to portray bad picture about "Freedom of Press" in India."

Media has the power to inform and enlighten people. Media in India enjoy absolute freedom. We will expose, sooner than later, those surveys that tend to portray bad picture about "Freedom of Press" in India.#WorldPressFreedomDay — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) May 3, 2020

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan also extended greetings on the day. In a statement, she said the theme of this year's World Press Freedom Day, 'Journalism without Fear or Favour', is very much apt in the weird conditions prevailing throughout the world. She said, "I appreciate all the journalists from the bottom of my heart for the bold, determined and constructive role played by them in the challenging times of COVID-19."

She added, "I sincerely wish that the journalists shall play a role of catalyst in the development of the nation duly maintaining neutrality and continue to work like a bridge between people and the government."

