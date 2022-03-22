World Water Day: Jal Sansadhan Min Prahlad Patel Shares Key Message On Water Conservation

World Water Day, a tradition that saw its inception back in 1993, is being celebrated every year on 22nd March to highlight the significance of freshwater. It has its importance in promoting its awareness in the masses too. To take the cause further, PM Narendra Modi Tweeted earlier in the day urging people to start contributing towards the conservation of water. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "let's reaffirm our pledge to save every drop of water. Our nation is undertaking numerous measures like Jal Jeevan Mission to ensure water conservation and access to clean drinking water for our citizens."

Together, let’s further water conservation and contribute to a sustainable planet. Every drop saved helps our people and enhances our progress. https://t.co/NOqIzxinKL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2022

The movement was further led by the Jal Sansadhan Minister, Prahlad Patel, who actively partook in several programmes today. In his address, the minister recalled the achievements of the BJP government and the work done to conserve water for every household. Apart from this, he also voiced his concerns regarding the depleting groundwater and wastage of water that's taking place across the country which calls for immediate attention.

Union Minister Prahlad Patel on Tuesday launched a public interaction programme named 'Ground Water - Making the Invisible Visible' (Ground Water - Interpretation of the Invisible), which was organized by FICCI and Dhanuka Group at Le Meridien Hotel in the national capital, Delhi. The minister began his speech citing an important lesson saying, "we as people need to be inspired first to work towards water conservation only to be followed by generations later. He further added that today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the country in this movement which has led to a tectonic shift in the change of behaviour of people towards the water. After decades, there has been a leader that people have put their faith in. The kind of devotion and determination that's needed towards social work, is being provided by The Prime Minister, constantly.

Expressing concern over the groundwater situation, the minister added that India, which used to be the country possessing the most groundwater in the 90s, has now become the largest exploiter of groundwater in 2022.

Later in the day, the minister also attended the program 'Young Mind: Pleasing River Rejuvenation' organized by National Water Mission, as the chief guest where he administered the oath to make all rivers including the Ganges ultra-clean and pure. He informed that under the Jal Jeevan Mission, a record has been set under the flagship, 'Har Ghar Jal' to provide water, through the pipeline to 6 crore families, since August 15, 2019, so far. He added that the government is continuously working on the grave issues of drinking water and falling groundwater levels. Many projects of Yamuna cleaning are in limbo due to the apathy of the Delhi government.

Prahlad Patel further emphasized that today should not remain a mere event and should become a routine so that India can achieve new heights and lead the water conservation, globally.