World Wildlife Day 2021: PM Modi And Others Urge People To Protect India's Flora & Fauna

World Wildlife Day is celebrated every year on March 3 to make people aware of the importance of wildlife and Flora and Fauna present on the Earth. Due to the increased pollution and global warming, many forests have vanished and various species of flora and fauna are slowly disappearing. On this day, NGOs and other environment care organizations conduct awareness campaigns for the protection of wildlife across the world. Amid the extinction of many species in the world, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar shared a video on his Twitter handle, informing that the Modi government is taking serious steps to reintroduction the lost species.

India has thriving wildlife & biodiversity.

70% of Global Tiger population .70 % of Asiatic Lions.

60% of Leopard population.

The @narendramodi govt. is working on reintroduction of Cheetah,which went extinct in 1952.

...this Big Cat will be a reality soon.



#WorldWildlifeDay pic.twitter.com/uhQFxI0yT4 — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) March 3, 2021

PM Modi expresses concern over wildlife protection

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his concern over wildlife protection. PM Modi hailed people who work to preserve wildlife. He said that the government will do everything to provide safe habitats to the animals. PM wrote, "On #WorldWildlifeDay, I salute all those working towards wildlife protection. Be it lions, tigers and leopards, India is seeing a steady rise in the population of various animals. We should do everything possible to ensure the protection of our forests and safe habitats for animals."

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju made an effort to make people realize the importance of wildlife in their daily lives. He wrote on Twitter, "On #WorldWildlifeDay let's realize that from the majestic lions to the humble worker bee, the huge variety of life on Earth is critical to our lives and well-being. India is seeing a steady rise in the population of various animals!"

Vice President Naidu says 'save and preserve the wildlife'

Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, said it is a day to celebrate 'forest-based livelihoods'. He wrote on Twitter, "On #WorldWildlifeDay, let us celebrate forest-based livelihoods. Our culture has sustained practices that accommodate both human well-being and the long-term conservation of forests and forest-dwelling biodiversity." Also, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu wrote, "On this World Wildlife Day, let us all put in dedicated efforts to save and preserve the wildlife & create greater awareness on the need to maintain a healthy ecological balance on our planet.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to mark World Wildlife Day said that sustaining biodiversity is important for humankind. He wrote, "On #WorldWildlifeDay, let’s raise awareness regarding the significance of fauna & flora, essential for planet earth & survival of human life. It's important to create conditions for ecosystems to survive & wildlife to flourish. Sustaining biodiversity is essential for humankind."

