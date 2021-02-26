Dia Mirza On How Few Celebs In B'town Talked About Environment & Wildlife Until Recently

Dia Mirza is one of the first few Bollywood actors who tried to raise awareness about the environment and wildlife. She recently took to her Instagram handle and spoke about how only a few Bollywood celebrities were aware of environment and wildlife issues earlier when she started speaking about it. The actor however is happy to see that the community is growing and more celebrities are spreading awareness about wildlife and the environment.

Dia Mirza's latest post

Dia Mirza posted a picture of a magazine cover, she got recently featured in. In the caption, the actor talked about “Bollywood’s conscience” about the environment and wildlife. She wrote in the caption that as things are changing for good, it is encouraging to many others who felt alienated at one point. Here is what the caption read, “When I started talking about the environment and wildlife, there were very few people in the entertainment business who had the awareness, let alone the interest, to speak about it. But I am really happy to see that is changing rapidly. It is very encouraging to many other people who at one point felt alienated, singled out, and alone. Our community is expanding and that is a great thing.” Check out the post about the same on her profile below.

Netizens react

A number of netizens gushed to the post on Dia Mirza’s profile and flooded it with their comments and reactions. Several netizens sent the actor much love and kind regards and left heart and kiss emoticons on the post. Many other people also complimented how gorgeous she looked in the picture that she posted. Check out the comments by netizens on Dia Mirza’s latest post on Instagram.

A few other people also left comments that read, “Drop dead gorgeous” and “so beautiful and radiant”. Several other people sent shared the post of the actor and praised her words. Check out the comments by netizens on Dia Mirza’s latest post on Instagram.

Dia Mirza's wedding

Dia Mirza recently tied the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi. The pictures from her wedding flooded the social media platforms and fans could not get over her wedding outfit. Check out some of the pictures from her wedding functions below.

Dia Mirza's photos

