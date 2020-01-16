World's 'longest' Cake: Indian Bakers Create New Guinness World Record

In a new record-breaking baking effort, about 1,500 bakers and chefs in South India came together and baked 17,388 ft cake, which is the world's longest cake till date. The vanilla cake with chocolate ganache frosting was reportedly stretched across thousands of tables and desks set up across a festival ground and adjacent roads in the city of Thrissur in the coastal state of Kerala. According to reports, the cake, ten centimetres wide and thick, weighing approximately 27,000 kilograms.

New record: Longest cake - 5,300 metres (17,388 ft). Congratulations to Bakers Association Kerala in Thrissur, India 🍰🎉 pic.twitter.com/fakSK3xIMJ — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) January 15, 2020

The bakers and chef were seen wearing traditional whites and toque Blanche caps and reportedly spent nearly four hours on January 15 putting the cake together using approximately 12,000kg of sugar and flour. The event organised by Bakers Association Kerela (BAKE) was witnessed by large crowds. While speaking to a local media outlet, Secretary-General Naushad said that the event was an effort to showcase the skills to the world. He further also added that during baking, hygiene and taste were up to mark as well.

And the icing on the cake - a certificate presentation 👏 pic.twitter.com/T9UJZsZdhz — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) January 15, 2020

The cake also broke the previous record which was held by Chinese bakers in Zixi country who made a 3.2km fruitcake in 2018. According to the official site of Guinness World Record, the record was achieved by Jiangxi Bakery Association. It took 60 cake makers,120 assistants and 23 hours to make the cake during the Zixi Bread International Tourism Festival. The cake was a fruitcake and measured 12.2cm high and 10.4cm wide.

World's most side lunges

While speaking of India breaking world records, Hyderabad's B Sai Deepak set a Guinness World Records for most side lunges in 60 seconds. Deepak scripted the record by doing 59 side lunges in 60 seconds. This is his fourth overall Guinness World Records.

The previous record was held by Pakistan national Irfan Mehsood. The 23-year-old dedicated his achievement to the martyrs. "Currently I hold four Guinness World Records for India. I took 3-4 months to break previous record," he told ANI.

