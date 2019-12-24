'Wrong News Circulated About NRC Should Be Stopped,' Says Goa CM Pramod Sawant

On Monday, Goa Chief Minister and BJP leader Pramod Sawant asked the people to stop spreading misinformation about the National Register of Citizens (NRC) as the Central government has not yet issued any notification. Speaking about the NRC which is far from coming into force as of now, the chief minister of Goa said that there is no notification either regarding the exercise.

"There is some misinformation being circulated about NRC. When there is no notification from the Central government regarding NRC then there is no question of implementing it. So, it is not appropriate to talk about it until the government issues a notification on it. The wrong news which is being circulated about NRC should be stopped," said Sawant.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also welcomed the amended Citizenship Act stating that there are no negative consequences of the legislation on the people of Goa. "I want to clarify that the whole of Goa and the Goa government welcomes the CAA which was passed by the Central government. There is no negative impact of CAA on the people of Goa," he said.

NRC may not be applied in Goa

Amid the raging protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) throughout the country, the Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant assured that NRC may "not be required" at all in the state. He also assured all the Goan citizens to refrain fearing from CAA implementation in the state. Sawant claimed that Congress’ accusation on BJP for compromising the fates of thousands of Goans holding Portuguese passports is baseless. Talking about the notification issued by the state government’s gazette which informs that the process of updating the National Population Register will begin from April 2020 Pramod Sawant said that he would only make a statement after going through the notification

