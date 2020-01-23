'My Dream Is To Be First F1 World Champion From India': Yash Aradhya

Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar recipient Yash Aradhya on Thursday said that his dream is to become India's first F1 World champion. "My dream is to be the first F1 World champion from India that's what I am aiming for," said Aradhya. Yash Aradhya was bestowed with the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar on January 22, 2020, at a grand ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan from President Ram Nath Kovind. Yash created history by becoming the first motorsport start to receive this award.

Yash Aradhya expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Ministry of Women and Child Development for recognising his achievements in motorsports. "I am so honored to receive this prestigious award of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Shakti Puraskar and I would like to humbly thank Prime Minister of India and Ministry of Women and Child Development. I am eternally grateful to them for recognizing my sport my achievement and awarding me," he said.

The 17-year-old has been scorching race tracks since the age of eight. He has 13 championship wins including over 65 podium finishes and 12 awards to his credit. Yash Aradhya ideolises Max Verstappen and Usain bolt for his passion for racing. The motorsports star thanked the Federation of Motor Sport Club of India (FMSCI) and Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) for developing motorsports in India. He also said that motorsports in India are becoming popular like cricket.

"I think motorsport is becoming popular just like cricket now, people are understanding and getting into motorsport; all thanks to Federation of Motor Sport Club of India (FMSCI) and FIA again. I think there is a good future in motorsports. Narain Karthikeyan is India's first F1 world racer and Gaurav Gill is the rally champion; so, there are a few emerging champions from India," he said.

