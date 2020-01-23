India Set To Play New Zealand In 3 Cricket Matches Across The Globe On January 24, 2020

Virat Kohli and co. recently thumped Australia by 7 wickets to complete their international home season on a soaring note. However, a gruelling summer awaits ahead for them as the ‘Men in Blue’ will now take on New Zealand during a full-fledged 40-days of top-flight cricket in the country. The tour will begin with the first of a five-match T20I series on Friday, January 24. Incidentally, the contest will also coincide with two more India-New Zealand tussles on the same day.

The two captains all smiles as they pose with the trophy ahead of the 5-match T20I series #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/TRGAAZ8nl1 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 23, 2020

India vs New Zealand cricket matches to dominate January 24, 2020

Apart from the senior men’s Indian cricket team, an India A squad is also on a tour to New Zealand. Led by Shubman Gill, India A are currently facing New Zealand A in three unofficial ODIs and two unofficial Test matches. On January 24, both teams will clash in the second 50-overs clash of their three-match series.

Meanwhile, in South Africa, 16 Under-19 nations are grinding it out to claim the prestigious ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 title. Defending champions India U-19 already started their campaign with emphatic victories over Sri Lanka U-19 and Japan U-19. They will now take on New Zealand U-19 in their final Group A game this Friday at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein.

India vs New Zealand: Schedule for January 24

New Zealand vs India – 1st T20I (of 5) – 12:20 PM IST in Eden Park, Auckland

New Zealand A vs India A – 2nd unofficial ODI (of 3) – 3:30 AM IST in Hagley Oval, Christchurch

India U-19 vs New Zealand U-19 – Under-19 World Cup Group A – 1:30 PM IST in Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

