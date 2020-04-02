Yogi Adityanath Announces No Salary Cut For UP Govt Employees Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

The Uttar Pradesh government has said salaries of its employees will neither be deferred nor cut amid the coronavirus lockdown and its impact on revenues. Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi, quoted Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and stated that the condition of the state’s economy is strong and it would deal with the challenge posed by the pandemic, without pay cut of employees. There would be no cut or deferment in the salaries of state government employees, Awasthi said, quoting the chief minister.

The chief minister is of the view that when he has asked private agencies to pay full salary to their employees in this hour of crisis, it is the responsibility of the state government to pay its employees as well, Awasthi pointed out. Several states including Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Telangana have announced deferment of payment of full salaries to the chief minister, officers and employees, saying their revenue streams have dried up due to the ongoing lockdown to combat coronavirus.

Uttar Pradesh reported two coronavirus-related death on Wednesday, and the total number of cases 103 by Thursday morning, as per state govt. A 25-year-old man who died two days ago was declared COVID-19 positive as his test reult arrived on Wednesday. The man was admitted to the BRD Medical College on Sunday and he was suffering from kidney and liver problems, the institute's principal Ganesh Kumar said.

The second casualty of the state is from Meerut - a 72-year-old patient who had tested positive for the virus on March 29. The person was the father-in-law of the 50-year-old man who had tested positive for the virus on March 27. He has played the primary source of infection for 16 persons of his family after returning from Amravati in Maharashtra on last Friday.

