Mumbai Police Conducts Searches To Find Nizamuddin Markaz Attendees

Following a major health scare that happened after several COVID-19 positive cases emerged from an event held in Nizamuddin Markaz, several searches were conducted in Mumbai on Wednesday in a bid to locate the people who had participated in a Tablighi Jamaat. According to reports, searches were conducted at various locations on April 1.

This comes as several people who participated in the event have tested positive for Coronavirus from various regions of the country. Notably, six people from Telangana who attended the gathering have died due to COVID-19. A total of 2,361 people have been brought out from Markaz in Nizamuddin in a joint operation by authorities, out of which, 617 have been sent to hospitals while the rest have been sent to different quarantine facilities.

An FIR has also been registered against Tablighi Jamaat head Maulana Saad and others under the Epidemic Disease Act 1897 and several other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

READ: 10% of all of India's Coronavirus positive cases now have direct link to Nizamuddin event

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare earlier today informed that there are 1,637 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 1,466 active cases, 133 cured/discharged/migrated people and 38 deaths.

READ: Gujarat: 29 Nizamuddin attendees traced in Ahmedabad, all test negative for COVID-19

What is the Nizamuddin COVID-19 scare?

A religious program was organized at Tablighi Jamaat's headquarters Markaz Nizamuddin mosque between 13-15 March which was attended by over three thousand people, from India and abroad, who since dispersed. After attending the meeting, which took place prior to the nationwide lockdown but after the Delhi government's own directive against such gatherings, many of the attendees returned to other parts of the country, with the spread of the COVID-19 virus now being confirmed from numerous states as a result.

A case was registered by the Delhi Police against Maulana Saad and other officials of Tablighi Jamaat for violating the restriction pertaining to a religious gathering. Sections under the Epidemic Disease Act,1897 and Section 269, 270, 271 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code have been invoked. In the FIR, it has been stated that the congregation failed to take safety measures for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19. In an alleged audiotape of the Markaz accessed by Republic, a preacher is telling people that the Coronavirus is a conspiracy to disrupt their way of life, going on to make statements against science and general guidelines of public health at a time like this.

READ: 569 participants of religious discourse in Nizamuddin found in UP state: Official

READ: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 2361 Nizamuddin Markaz occupants evacuated; total case at 1637

(With Inputs from ANI)