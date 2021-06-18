Yogi Adityanath Announces Rs 4000 Monthly Pension For Kids Orphaned Due To COVID-19

Saving the needs of children who have been orphaned owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, on June 18, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath announced a monthly pension of Rs 4000 under the Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana.

He said, "The state government will give Rs 4000 per month to children who lost their parents, till they turn 18 under Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana."

CM Yogi Adityanath took to his official Twitter handle to mention the same. He wrote, "For the maintenance, education and protection of every child who has lost a parent or guardian in the corona pandemic UP government is committed".

'At least 174 children have lost bread-earner of the family'

Within the ambit of several schemes, the state government has pledged to arrange education of such children too. In fact, for those children who are above 18 years of age and currently enrolled for higher education in technical courses, UP government has pledged to provide them with android tablets cum free education.

Giving statistics of such children in Gorakhpur, he enumerated, "There are six children in Gorakhpur who lost one of their parents due to COVID-19 and others to some illness earlier. At least 174 children have lost bread-earner of the family."

CM Yogi-led UP government has come up with various other schemes to help the orphaned kids and young adults who have lost their parents or legal guardians to the pandemic.

One heartbreaking corollary to the second wave of COVID-19 has been the loss of single or both parents, rendering the kids orphans. Of late, the Centre and several other states have raised concerns in this regard as the numbers have been on an ever rise.

Odisha government is set to provide free education to all children who lost their parents to the COVID-19 pandemic under its "Green Passage" scheme and already commenced sanctioning financial assistance for higher education to the orphaned.

One months time to State/UTs

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education has directed the state governments and administrations of UTs to identify such children and provide them with necessary aid within a month.

Taking to Twitter, Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said, "I humbly request the authorities of the States/UTs to take action in identifying such children and provide them with the necessary support within one month."