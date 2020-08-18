Yogi Adityanath Approves Setting Up Property Damage Claim Tribunals In Lucknow, Meerut

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, on Tuesday, gave the nod for establishing a tribunal for property damage claims in Lucknow and Meerut.

The tribunal, which received a nod by the CM aims at recovering damages to public property during political protests, acts of defiance, and movements.

"The tribunal has been made in accordance with the provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Public and Private Property Damage Recovery Rules,2020," said a report by the ANI

Read | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's cases at 27 lakhs; Delhi sero survey result this week

Read | Coronavirus vaccine: Progress going well on indigenous candidates, says Centre

Damage caused to public property during anti-CAA movement

The introduction of the new Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA), in the month of December last year, had seen violent protests in several parts of the nation and the state, and a large amount of public property too had been damaged in the same.

A dramatic face-off had been seen between the protestors and the police force of Bahraich district, in Uttar Pradesh on December 15, 2019. On the 20th of December, the protests in the Muzaffarnagar city of Uttar Pradesh took a violent turn when the protestors had indulged in stone-pelting. Further, violent scenes were seen on the roads of Bulandshahr, during the protests against the same. A lot of public property, including cars of people, had been set ablaze, on the same day.

Read | Indore starts rapid antigen tests, gets 12,500 kits from govt

Powers attributed to the tribunal

The tribunals, which would be set up by the government, would have the same power as that of any civil court. The decisions which would be given by this authority would be the final word and no person shall be able to challenge the decision of the same in any other court of law.

Read | COVID: Sale of milk and its products on decline in Aurangabad

How would the damages by the protestors recovered?

In order to claim compensation from the protestors, the appellant would have to file a case within three months of the damage that had taken place. However, the appeal could exempt the accused for 30 days, if the latter comes up with a reason which is valid.

(With ANI Inputs) (Image Credits: ANI)