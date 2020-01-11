Yogi Adityanath Expresses Condolences Over Kannauj Accident, Announces Compensation

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday, January 10, expressed his condolences over the collision between a bus and a truck in UP's Kannauj district that is feared to have killed 20 people. He further announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the deceased victims and Rs 50,000 for the injured victims in the accident.

Speaking about the accident, The Chief Minister said, "The entire district administration is at the spot and is involved in the rescue operation. So far 21 injured have been taken to hospital. Fire is under control. It isn't yet clear how many lives were claimed in the incident."

CM seeks report of the incident

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday stated that he has sought a report of the incident from the District Magistrate. Further, he has also asked State Minister Ram Naresh Agnithotri to visit the spot and provide immediate help for the victims.

Read: Mayawati accuses Yogi Adityanath govt of arresting 'innocent' protesters over CAA

Read: Uttar Pradesh: Locals supporting Bharat Bandh criticise the Yogi government in Varanasi

Kannauj accident

In a massive accident, a bus carrying over 40 people collided with a truck on GT road on Friday evening, and then caught fire. As per reports while 20 people are feared dead, around 21 people have been admitted to a local hospital and are receiving treatment. As per the Kannauj District Magistrate, Ravindra Kumar, they have called a forensic team who will assess the death toll. As of now, the rescue operations are underway.

Read: Posters blaming four academicians for JNU violence spring up on two varsity hostels walls

Read: Yogi govt to introduce Police Commissioner system to improve law & order in UP

(WITH ANI INPUTS)

Image Source: ANI