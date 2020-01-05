The Debate
Mayawati Accuses Yogi Adityanath Govt Of Arresting 'innocent' Protesters Over CAA

Politics

Mayawati on Sunday accused Yogi Adityanath-led state government in UP for putting anti-CAA stir protesters behind the bars without a thorough investigation

Updated On:
BSP

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Sunday accused Yogi Adityanath-led state government of Uttar Pradesh for putting anti-CAA protesters behind bars without thorough investigation and demanded financial assistance to those killed in a protest. Taking to Twitter, the BSP chief said that innocent people have been sent to jail for protesting against the CAA/NRC without an investigation.

'Innocent people have been sent to jail for protesting'

Mayawati also demanded the immediate release of the innocent people and urged the state government to "provide justifiable financial assistance to the kin of those who have died during the protests." She also asked the Uttar Pradesh government to seek an apology from the public for the same. The four-time Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also informed that on Monday (January 6), her party will send a letter to the Governor seeking a judicial inquiry into the entire episode. "A delegation would give the letter of our demands to the Governor at Raj Bhavan on January 6 at 11 am," she said in another tweet.

READ | UP CM Yogi & Mayawati on same page, turn up heat on Priyanka Vadra over Kota infant deaths

READ | Amid Mayawati slamming Priyanka Vadra, 6 wantaway BSP Rajasthan MLAs formally join Cong

Anti-CAA protests

A total of 1,246 people have been arrested in connection with the violence which erupted across the state in the wake of the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), police had said on December 27. Earlier in December, protests had erupted in several parts of the country including Uttar Pradesh over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

READ | BSP Chief Mayawati shares New Year wish, stresses on 'importance of brotherhood'

 

READ | Don't become agent of judiciary: BSP tells UP CM Yogi to focus on peace & harmony

(with ANI inputs)

Published:

