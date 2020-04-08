Yogi Adityanath Govt Orders Rs 50 Lakh Insurance For UP Police Personnel Amid Covid

In a new development, the Uttar Pradesh government has ordered Rs 50 lakh insurance for Police personnel in the state, informed Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi on Wednesday. He said that the Chief Minister's office will soon release a written order about the same. He also suggested that media people are mandated to wear masks and if any person is not using the mask, then they will be stopped. He also warned against sharing inappropriate social media posts related to COVID-19 and appealed to people to stay away from fake news.

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates

READ | Uttar Pradesh assembly secretariat to remain closed till Apr 14

On Tuesday, while briefing the media, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath listed down the measures taken by the state government to provide relief to the citizens amid the lockdown period. At present, there are 305 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state with 21 recovered and 3 deaths being reported.

"There are 400 patients admitted to the isolation wards in our state with 4000 people placed in quarantine centres. And more than 61,500 people have been put under surveillance. When the first case of COVID was reported in the state on March 3, we did not have even a single testing lab. Now we have 10 testing labs in the state and all through them we are conducting 1200-1500 tests in a day," the CM said.

READ | Uttar Pradesh to lift nationwide lockdown phase-wise from April 15, says Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath says lift nationwide lockdown phase-wise

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had told MLAs during a virtual meeting on Saturday that Uttar Pradesh will lift the nationwide Coronavirus lockdown phase-wise from April 15. During the meeting, he asked MLAs to ensure that social distancing norms are observed in their respective constituencies and ensure no crowd gathers anywhere.

Earlier on Monday, Awasthi said that the three-week lockdown that is supposed to end on April 14 will not be lifted even if one case is left in the state. He added that it is impossible to say if lockdown will be lifted.

READ | 'UP won't be able to lift lockdown even if single Covid case remains': Yogi's official