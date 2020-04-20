Yogi Adityanath Issues First Statement On Father's Demise, Expresses Condolences

After the demise of Yogi Adityanath's father earlier in the day, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has issued a heartfelt message expressing his condolences and confirming the news. In the letter, Yodi Adityanath has paid his respects to his father remembering him for living a life of "dignity, hard work, and selflessness."

He has also revealed that he would not be able to take part in the last rites of his father due to the nationwide lockdown owing to the Coronavirus pandemic. He has also appealed to his family to keep the last rites of his father limited to a few people abiding by the lockdown rules.

Yogi Adityanath’s father Anand Singh Bisht, 89, was undergoing treatment at AIIMS in Delhi. He passed away at 10.44 am on Monday, an official said. He had been suffering from a prolonged illness and had been on ventilation since March 13. He passed away due to multiple organ failure in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

“CM Yogi Adityanath's father left for his heavenly abode at 10.44 am. Our deepest condolences,” UP Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish K Awasthi said.

Yogi's father's body will be taken back to Pauri district of Uttarakhand. Anand Singh Bisht was brought up in the Panchur village of Uttarakhand's Yamkeshwar area. He had retired as forest ranger from the state Forest Department in 1991. Yogi's father had complications in kidney and liver. Several leaders including Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Kamal Nath have condoled the death of Yogi Adityanth's father.

