UP CM Yogi Adityanath Announces Food For All Those In Need, No Identification Required

Uttar Pradesh government on Friday announced that all those who need food and ration will be provided with the essentials even if they do not carry an identification card.

UP government ensures food for all

The decision was made by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and he instructed all officials to ensure that food is distributed to those in need and all migrants even if they do not possess an Aadhar card or a ration card.

The developments take place after thousands of migrants were left homeless and without basic necessities after the lockdown was announced more than three weeks ago.

Earlier today, the state government has announced that legal action will be those who hide coronavirus symptoms. The state police has begun a campaign against those who are hiding the symptoms and an intensive two-day campaign has been ordered by DGP Hitesh Chandra Awasthi. The initiative is to identify the maximum number of cases and to quarantine those who test positive.

Earlier this week, the Uttar Pradesh government imposed stricter measures to tackle the spread of COVID-19 in the state and to ensure smooth supply of essentials in the wake of lockdown extension till May 3. In a meeting held earlier on Tuesday, it was announced that special attention will be paid to provide medical facilities to people showing symptoms of COVID-19 in all areas of the state. To ensure the safety of health workers who are treating and taking care of COVID-19 patients, additional PPEs will be provided with the help of state COVID-19 fund.

Uttar Pradesh has recorded 805 cases with 13 deaths due to the virus as of Friday morning.

